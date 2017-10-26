designboom.com

It’s not a great time for our country, but it’s been a great year for art: say hello to the Political Lamp.

The Political Lamp is the newest in the line of anti-Trump masterpieces that have been circulating since his campaign began.

Using either pillow stuffing or witchcraft — it’s pillow stuffing but witchcraft sounds more marketable — the lamp creates a tiny simulated rain cloud inside of a glass display case. The best part is that it’s connected to Twitter and is set to create a cloud every time Trump tweets something, complete with little rolling lighting bolts to remind you that the storm you’re seeing is coming from a dark and grotesque place.

Photo: ParseError

The lamp was created by French visual artist ParseError who set the lamp to react to Trump’s tweets because:

“[Trump] perfectly embodies a dangerous era. A world where the words of one man on a global social network can endanger the fate of millions by spreading the ghost of nuclear war on the planet.”

It only makes sense that this lamp would come from the same person who designed the Earthquake Lamp, which reacts to earthquakes around the world in real time — lamps that react to natural disasters in real time seem to be ParseError’s thing.

Other concepts for the lamp were also considered, including a lamp that reacts to “tweets of the current elected from the FN (right-wing populist and nationalist political party in France), symbolizing the current rise of intolerance.”

If you’re interested in politics or weather-based art, or if you just don’t like Trump, then this is probably going to end up on your list for the holiday season… or maybe it would if there was more than just one. As a piece of art, it isn’t clear if the Political Lamp will be put on the market any time soon, but while you’re waiting for someone to start mass-producing this lamp, here’s even more Trump merchandise to hold you over. The masks look like a fun way to get assaulted on Halloween.