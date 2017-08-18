Home / Fashion / VIDEO: Tattoo Vending Machine Picks Your Design At Random

By on 18th August 2017
Featured Image Via

A tattoo-design vending machine is the newest addition to Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas.  A small, classic design–whether it’s an old school snake or a devil head–encased in a plastic ball will slide out of the machine at random and into your palm for just one hundred dollars.

The “Get What You Get” gimmick was posted about on Tattoo Artist Oliver Peck’s Instagram.  Can’t decide what to get?  Let the machine’s energy pick for you.

If you get a snake but hate snakes more than anything in the world, you can spin again for $20.

 

$100 you get what you get. #elmstreettattoo

A post shared by Andrew Motley (@bizarroquay) on

#getwhatyouget from @jfancher at @elmstreettattoo #rad

A post shared by Dylan Romine (@lionidus_92) on

Let’s do this 🦅 #GetWhatYouGet #ElmStreetTattoo

A post shared by Ricck Martinez 又 (@imricck) on

He is fucking cute, great little gap filler 💕🦅

A post shared by Ricck Martinez 又 (@imricck) on

Philosophy undergrad from NJ. Devout lover of making eye contact with dogs.
