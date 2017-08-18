VIDEO: Tattoo Vending Machine Picks Your Design At Random

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A tattoo-design vending machine is the newest addition to Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas. A small, classic design–whether it’s an old school snake or a devil head–encased in a plastic ball will slide out of the machine at random and into your palm for just one hundred dollars.

The “Get What You Get” gimmick was posted about on Tattoo Artist Oliver Peck’s Instagram. Can’t decide what to get? Let the machine’s energy pick for you.

If you get a snake but hate snakes more than anything in the world, you can spin again for $20.

$100 you get what you get. #elmstreettattoo A post shared by Andrew Motley (@bizarroquay) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

#getwhatyouget from @jfancher at @elmstreettattoo #rad A post shared by Dylan Romine (@lionidus_92) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Let’s do this 🦅 #GetWhatYouGet #ElmStreetTattoo A post shared by Ricck Martinez 又 (@imricck) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

He is fucking cute, great little gap filler 💕🦅 A post shared by Ricck Martinez 又 (@imricck) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

