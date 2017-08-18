VIDEO: Tattoo Vending Machine Picks Your Design At Random

A tattoo-design vending machine is the newest addition to Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas. A small, classic design–whether it’s an old school snake or a devil head–encased in a plastic ball will slide out of the machine at random and into your palm for just one hundred dollars.
The “Get What You Get” gimmick was posted about on Tattoo Artist Oliver Peck’s Instagram. Can’t decide what to get? Let the machine’s energy pick for you.
If you get a snake but hate snakes more than anything in the world, you can spin again for $20.
