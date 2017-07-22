Reddit Users Are Finding Accidental Wes Anderson Locations Everywhere

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Wes Anderson is famous for contrasting his whimsy and picturesque scenery with themes of depression or ennui. This aesthetic that he has created with his films is so established and recognizable that Reddit users have started a thread where they post accidentals Anderson locations.

Rooms that would be found in the Grand Budapest Hotel, or scenery you’d see in the movies Moonrise Kingdom or The Royal Tenenbaums are included in the thread. These sites are found from all over the world, brought together by Reddit users.

