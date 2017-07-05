Artist Turns Sci-Fi And Horror Movies Into Classic VHS Covers

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

If you grew up in the 70s, 80s or 90s, you may very well have boxes of old VHS (Video Home System) tapes stored away in your attic gathering dust. But since the rise of the DVD, Blu-Ray and now either streaming or downloading your films straight to your devices, they are definitely a thing of the past.

But in my experience, everyone loves a bit of retro in their life. Whether it be an old metal lunchbox, a groovy juke box or how memorising a classic car looks, you are stunned by the imagery. California-based Steelberg, who uses Instagram to promote his work under the username @iamsteelberg, has reinvigorated the VHS box design by creating them with cover artworks of some of the latest films and television series from the Sci-Fi and Horror genres, to produce some stunning results.

Credit: @iamsteelberg

By combining some of the best films from the past decade or so, with the vintage age of a VHS cover and the timeless imagery that we associate with films from the 80s and 90s, you are in ore with a hint of jealously as you wish these were part of an ever-growing collection. The striking images and colour combinations, as well as the detailed wear and tear around the edges makes them look 30 years old, providing a unique take on modern cinema. The attention to detail is fantastic.

Credit: @iamsteelberg

Steelberg has stated that:

The attention is just unreal. I’m actually blown away by how kind people are to a perfect stranger. I think “man, there’s other people out there that like this stuff too? I’m not the only one?”… They all are movies that I’ve seen and thought, “man, that really would look great as a VHS tape.” It depends. I try and follow what inspires me.

He’s not wrong, more and more people are falling in love with the wonderful world of film and television. Whether it be a midnight release or box-set binge, you can become hooked on something instantly when finding it relatability through a character or a story arc. Movies and TV are relevant in most aspects of the real world and enable us to escape and get lost in the spectacle.

Credit: @iamsteelberg

I, personally, am totally in love with Steelberg’s artwork and creations because movie posters and advertisements have been nothing short of impacting over the years; from James Deans Rebel Without a Cause and Clint Eastwoods The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, to the Godfather, to Star Wars, to Jaws, to The Thing, to E.T, to Pulp Fiction, to Trainspotting, to Fight Club, all the way down to Deadpool’s charming promotions and marketing; the artwork of poster is just as iconic as the movie themselves.

Once you’ve visited his Instagram page, make sure to check these out over the summer.