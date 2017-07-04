Chump Change! Buy This Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster For $2,199,000 – Get A Custom Built Lamborghini Speedboat

241 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Lamborghini’s Aventador Super Veloce is an incredible 52-ft, custom-built speedboat that runs on a 1350 bhp engine and can reach up to an impressive 180 mph. Designed as a companion piece to the carmaker’s Aventador supercar, the boat is decked out in the same lime green matching paint job.

The epitome of the rich & glamorous lifestyle, this lime green Lambo Aventador SV Roadster is a beautiful enough car to have its own speed-boat companion. Buy the Lambo at a modestly priced $2,199,000 to get a matching speedboat- man I need to get rich real soon.

Check out the speedboat in action if you don’t believe that this is real.

