Chump Change! Buy This Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster For $2,199,000 – Get A Custom Built Lamborghini Speedboat

By on 4th July 2017
Featured Image Via

Lamborghini’s Aventador Super Veloce is an incredible 52-ft, custom-built speedboat that runs on a 1350 bhp engine and can reach up to an impressive 180 mph. Designed as a companion piece to the carmaker’s Aventador supercar, the boat is decked out in the same lime green matching paint job.

lamborghini-aventador-CAR 16.jpeg

lamborghini-aventador-Key West Poker run 2016 MTI 082.jpeg

lamborghini-aventador-Key West Poker run 2016 MTI 072.jpeg

lamborghini-aventador-BOAT 5.jpegImages Via

Holy f*ck.

This sh*t is absolutely ridiculous.

The epitome of the rich & glamorous lifestyle, this lime green Lambo Aventador SV Roadster is a beautiful enough car to have its own speed-boat companion. Buy the Lambo at a modestly priced $2,199,000 to get a matching speedboat- man I need to get rich real soon.

Check out the speedboat in action if you don’t believe that this is real.

Speaking of Lamborghini Aventadors, if you love these cars, this will really piss you off.

Senior Editing, Writing & Media major and Communications minor at Florida State. Go 'Noles
