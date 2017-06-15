Thanks to 2017’s hit film Wonder Woman, a menacing fashion is trending. Women from all over the world are posting pictures of their new glam: swords tucked in their dresses.
The trend is inspired by one of the film’s most riveting scenes, where Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) makes her way through a room of enemy soldiers in her elegant blue gown, along with a charming accessory nestled between her shoulder blades. Gadot makes running in heels look simple.
Fans thought: can we, too, look sexy and dangerous? Facebook-user Eva Wei stepped up to the plate, and put it to the test for everyone.
Wei posted a picture of herself with a regenyei, or a German long-sword, stuck down her white chiffon dress. Her post caused the fashion statement to go viral. Yes, you can indeed wear a slim-fitting dress that also acts as a weapon-holster. But the trend is just a way for DC fanatics to imitate Gal’s look from the compelling scene, not actually a self-defense mechanism (Middle Ages are over, guys.) Below is the photo Wei put on Facebook:
“I took my regenyei onehander and shoved it down my sheer chiffon dress,” Wei wrote in her post. “It worked… surprisingly well. The sword sits pretty decent and I can walk and dance in it without that much of a fuss…So the verdict is that the scene is actually surprisingly plausible.” So not only does Wei look bad ass, but if a sword fight ever breaks out at the ball–she’s ready.
Can we start a trend? #GODKILLERCHALLENGE For all the lucky owners of the God Killer Sword I make, must test it with an evening gown and do a little walk and dance! Thank you Brandi, @wonderwoman_htx for proving or disproving this theory. SWORD FOR SALE! Message me. #wonderwoman #godkiller #godkillersword #galgadot #galgadotwonderwoman #wonderwomanmovieprops #cosplay #hotgeeks #hotgeeks #epiccosplay #wwgotyourback
Curiosity got the better of me, so I had to try #wwgotyourback with the only formal dress that currently fits my post pregnancy body and the only sword I currently own (Sweet Pea’s from Sucker Punch.) I’d say Wonder Woman’s way of wearing it works pretty well! Would be better with a shorter sword since this one hits the back of my knees and a low profile sheath would be nice because I’d totally cut my dress if I tried to pull this out quickly as is…but still, I’d say it’s workable! . . . #wonderwoman #dccomics #ww #wonderwomanfilm #strongissexy #galgadot #amazon #girlpower #girlswithmuscles #cosplay #dcmovies #strong #postpartumbody #postpregnancybody
Thanks to Eva Wei for starting this test. It can be done, and isn’t uncomfortable. The sword I was wearing is real, and wasn’t difficult to draw. It would have stayed in place easier if it had a hilt in the style of the god killer. Now where do I find a sword of Athena? @gal_gadot #wonderwoman #WWgotyourback #dress #sword #woman #warrior #bonuscat #catsofinstagram #movies #dianaprince #amazon #wonderwomanwhenigrowup
“Apparently this is a thing now,” Wei wrote. “Grab a dress and your weapon of choice and tag #WWgotyourback and let me see all your marvelous creations.” The hashtag is being used on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr.
So if you’re a WW fanatic, grab your sword (that you obviously have), snap a pic and post away.
