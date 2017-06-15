114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Thanks to 2017’s hit film Wonder Woman, a menacing fashion is trending. Women from all over the world are posting pictures of their new glam: swords tucked in their dresses.

The trend is inspired by one of the film’s most riveting scenes, where Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) makes her way through a room of enemy soldiers in her elegant blue gown, along with a charming accessory nestled between her shoulder blades. Gadot makes running in heels look simple.

Fans thought: can we, too, look sexy and dangerous? Facebook-user Eva Wei stepped up to the plate, and put it to the test for everyone.

Wei posted a picture of herself with a regenyei, or a German long-sword, stuck down her white chiffon dress. Her post caused the fashion statement to go viral. Yes, you can indeed wear a slim-fitting dress that also acts as a weapon-holster. But the trend is just a way for DC fanatics to imitate Gal’s look from the compelling scene, not actually a self-defense mechanism (Middle Ages are over, guys.) Below is the photo Wei put on Facebook:

“I took my regenyei onehander and shoved it down my sheer chiffon dress,” Wei wrote in her post. “It worked… surprisingly well. The sword sits pretty decent and I can walk and dance in it without that much of a fuss…So the verdict is that the scene is actually surprisingly plausible.” So not only does Wei look bad ass, but if a sword fight ever breaks out at the ball–she’s ready.

#WWgotyourback #formalwearfortheapocalypse A post shared by Holly Atchison (@untao) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

All I have is this wooden katana, but it’s ok because #wwgotyourback. Have you seen the challenge already? Eva Wei nailed it to disprove skepticism about this scene in the #wonderwoman movie. I think it depends on the sword… And your skills. #fancy #sword #braid A post shared by Tabula Rasa Cosplay (@tabularasacos) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Couldn’t resist doing the #wwgotyourback though I have to admit this probably would have been easier with a shorter sword. A post shared by Kayla (@kaylasansgravity) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

So this is apparently a challenge now and I decided if I got enough likes on my fb I would try it. The #wwgotyourback challenge, feat. My decorative claymore, Claire. #wonderwoman #girlswithswords A post shared by 13 Black Cats In A Trenchcoat (@ninjagiry) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

“Apparently this is a thing now,” Wei wrote. “Grab a dress and your weapon of choice and tag #WWgotyourback and let me see all your marvelous creations.” The hashtag is being used on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr.

So if you’re a WW fanatic, grab your sword (that you obviously have), snap a pic and post away.

Wonder Woman grossed over $444 million worldwide, but there’s a lot of controversy surrounding the film. See what it’s about here.