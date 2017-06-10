Japanese White Strawberries Are Worth As Much As Gold

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Feartured Image Via

The Japanese White Jewel is rare and prized. It’s bred to be bigger and sweeter than normal strawberries, and ends up costing more. Way more. People will shell out $10 per strawberry.

The White Jewel lives up to its name; shockingly white all the way through, even when fully ripe.

Yasuhito Teshima is the only person that cultivates the White Jewel and in his video, he explains what it’s like to grow and sell white strawberries:

“… the whiter I grow these strawberries, the more obvious scrapes and imperfections become.”

“The flavor is something deep, something that doesn’t have a huge impact, but it does give you a slightly mysterious feeling and finally you understand it, and it is really, really tasty.”

You can watch his video here:

If you’re looking for more seriously expensive food, then you should take a look at the world’s most expensive burger.