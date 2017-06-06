Eminem’s Definition Of ‘Stan’ Has Been Added To The Oxford Dictionary

Featured Image Via: HUH Magazine

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Eminem’s obsessive fan Stan lives on as an entry in the Oxford Dictionary! 17 years after Stan shocked the world in the chart topping song named after him, you can now find him defined as ‘An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.’

For any of you who haven’t listened to the song before (are there any of you still left?). Quickly check out the music video below before moving on! It’s a long one but definitely worth your time:

When I first heard this song back in 2010, I was hooked. The brutality and emotion in the words and actions of the protagonist showed the real power of words, and the way Eminem used them in this song shocked me a little bit I think! This is especially driven home in the video and the heartfelt melancholic chorus sung by Dido.

Anyway, enough boring soppy stuff! You can now use this word day to day as a verb or a noun. Rest assured, some guy in a dusty room somewhere in Oxford said that it was OK.

Although I have to admit that it would be pretty cool to have a word you invented be put in the Oxford dictionary. You’d be up there with the likes of Drake with ‘YOLO’, Kanye with ‘cray’ and Beyoncé with ‘Bootylicious’.

Those are some pretty big boots to fill!

Into rapping?? Click here to catch up with Tyler, the Creator!