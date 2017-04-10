Pizza Topped With Cheese And Candyfloss – Yay Or Nay?

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Are you the kind of person who likes pairing two of your favorite foods together? If so, watch out for candyfloss pizza!

Sounds pretty disgusting, right? However, you might like this weird combination of pizza topped with cheese and candyfloss if like pineapple toppings on your pizza.

#わたあめ #ピザ クラフトビールが美味しい。このピザも美味しい。 #🍺 #🍕 A post shared by Sayo (@sayo096) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Schmatz Beer Dining restaurant in Tokyo, Japan has decided to start serving this dish to the horror of Italians all over the world.

Although it sounds like a simple dish, there are various layers to this creation.

First, the pizza is topped with three different kinds of cheeses. Second, it is covered with lots and lots of candyfloss. And finally, a mixture of honey and ginger sauce is drizzled onto the entire thing, which deflates the huge clump of candyfloss into a pink syrupy mess.

Personally, I would be a little terrified to try this dish out, in case I destroy my love for pizza in the process. However, according to the restaurant, the novelty pizza is pretty popular among diners so far!

Further changes

But this is not all!

To celebrate the beginning of spring, Schmatz will be serving a special cherry blossom edition of the sauce until 2 April. This special edition consists of cherry blossoms mixed into the previous ginger and honey sauce.

Usually, I’m a pizza lover through and through. But I’m not sure if I can stomach candyfloss pizza. Compared to this freakish concoction, the Hawaiian pizza sounds pretty delicious to me!

