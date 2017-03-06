WATCH: Abysmal Skier Performs In The Nordic World Ski Championships

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Adrian Solano, the world’s worst skier, never saw snow until he arrived at the competition. Until his 2017 debut, Solano has only practiced on roller-skis under the blazing Venezuelan sun. He was able to compete after his GoFundMe account raised enough money for travel expenses to Finland. Despite his lackluster performance in the competition, Solano wants to represent Venezuela in the 2022 Winter Olympics. A boy can dream, but this guy might want to stick with his original profession: being a cook.

For a guy who just lost his snow virginity, I’d say his performance was OK. It’s a big transition from asphalt to snow.

He fell and got up more than 30 times. And Venezuelan’s are saying he’s an embarrassment to the country. Although this guy failed, he still managed to pick himself up, finish the competition, and smile for the camera. He at least deserves a participation trophy.

