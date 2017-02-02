WATCH: Two White Nerds Showcase Their Epic Beatboxing In Compton

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Two white men – looking somewhat like Fogell from Superbad – recently showcased some beatboxing skills in Compton, L.A.

A couple of things may be surprising in this video. The first is summed up by the woman who says “It’s just weird to see 2 white guys in Compton”. But, more importantly, the nerdy act the two men put on hardly sets them up as brilliant beatboxers. So you might not be expecting a lot from this except maybe something to laugh at.

But there’s a lot more to these guys than what meets the eye.

More than just being entertaining, this video says a lot about books and covers. As in, don’t judge.

I mean, I’ve never tried to beatbox but if I did I don’t think it would sound like this.

Take a look for yourself:

