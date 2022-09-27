Netflix announced on Thursday that the production for the second season of Heartstopper has officially started. This means that fans could soon be reunited with Charlie, Nick, and their friends.

Heartstopper was an instant hit after its debut on Netflix in late April 2022. This teen drama is based on Charlie and Nick, played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor, respectively, who realizes their “unlikely friendship might be something more” as they navigate school and young love.

Netflix soon renewed this wholesome LGBTQ+ teen drama for seasons 2 (and 3!), considering the first season’s major success and glowing critical acclaim.

But when will Heartstopper season 2 arrive on Netflix?

Netflix may have declared that the second season of Heartstopper has started filming, but they have yet to reveal when the fan-favorite series will return to our screens. Although there is no official release date, plenty of rumors and predictions can be considered with a grain of salt.

Many predictions suggest that the series could be coming back in April 2023 if Netflix chooses to use a similar release schedule to season 1. This will mark a year since the show debuted on Netflix, making it the perfect guess for season 2 release.

But for now, spring 2023 might be a reasonable prediction for the Heartstopper season.