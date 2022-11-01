What Time is Comedy-Series ‘Blockbuster’ Coming to Netflix?

Blockbuster is set to premiere on Netflix on November 3rd. If you’re just as excited as us to see this show, we’re here to let you in on when to expect the first season to drop. Read on to find out the release time!

Blockbuster is an upcoming Netflix comedy series. Vanessa Ramos created the series and also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series. She’s best known for writing for Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Kenan TV shows.

A group of employees working in the last Blockbuster Video in America must work together and take action to fight to stay relevant and keep the video store open amid competition.

Randall Park stars in the leading role as Timmy Yoon. The main cast includes Melissa Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Kamaia Fairburn, Madeleine Arthur, and J. B. Smoove.

Release Time of Blockbuster

You can expect the Blockbuster to make its way to Netflix on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

There are ten episodes in season 1, so there’s plenty to watch and enjoy. Also, the episodes are in the 20-minute range. And you can complete the show in one sit.

Age Rating of Blockbuster

Blockbuster is rated TV-14, which may not be appropriate for ages 14 and under. It was given this age rating for strong language and substances. Overall, parents are strongly cautioned.

Blockbuster trailer