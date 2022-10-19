Connect with us

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Season 2 Release Date Predictions: What We Know So Far

Image Credit: Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s Vikings series were delighted to learn that the popular show will continue with a spinoff. While season 1 debuted on the History Channel several months ago, there is still no word on when Vikings: Valhalla 2 will be released on Netflix.

It’s been a roller coaster ride waiting to see whether the show would make it into Season 3, but thankfully Netflix confirmed its return in an early three-season renewal. It wasn’t as stressful for fans because the show’s second season has already wrapped with nothing left to worry about.

With the emotional and tense season 1 finale, many have been anxious to find out what’s next for the saga and its characters like Freydis and Harald.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date predictions

Viking: Valhalla season 2 wrapped up filming in November 2021, so it’s almost guaranteed that the show has completed post-production. Viking: Valhalla has been filming season 3 since May 2022, and they plan to wrap production in late October. Season 2 was filmed ahead of season 1’s debut.

During their TUDUM conference, Netflix announced that the show would return in 2023. It also appears they will likely release season 2 within a similar timeframe.

Vikings: Valhalla has been slated for a February release on Netflix in 2023. However, it might come out sooner or arrive in January or March, depending on how many other big projects Netflix has planned for the new year. Generally, Netflix likes to spread out its big projects in order to allow room for breathing and prevent too much overlap.

