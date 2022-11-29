‘Troll’: Who’s In The Netflix Latest Film

Have you ever watched Godzilla or King Kong films? Are you a massive fan of the King Kong or Godzilla film series? If your answer is yes, we might have a new movie that could interest you. On December 1, a Norwegian monster film titled Troll is coming on Netflix.

Roar Uthaug directed the Troll from a screenplay he co-wrote with Espen Aukan. You might recognize Uthaug as the director of the 2018 movie Tomb Raider. Now, who can we expect to see in Troll? We have shared the complete cast below; you can read it below.

Netflix’s Troll cast

Here’s the entire main cast list via IMDb:

Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen

Anneke von der Lippe as Statsminister Berit Moberg

Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora Tidemann

Ingrid Vollan as Oddrun Gundersen

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kristoffer Holm

Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias Tidemann

Trond Magnum as Lars Gundersen

Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang as Sigrid Hodne

Yusuf Toosh Ibra as Amir

Fridtjov Såheim as Forsvarsminister Frederick Markussen

Dennis Storhøi as Forsvarssjef General Sverre Lunde

Bjarne Hjelde as Hoffsjef Rikard Sinding

Jon Ketil Johnsen as Professor Møller

Duc Paul Mai-The, as Professor Wangel

Ameli Olving Sælevik as Unge Nora Tidemann

Ollie Campbell as Dr. David Secord

Here is the Trailer for Troll:

For further updates on Troll, please stay tuned.