‘Troll’: Who’s In The Netflix Latest Film

Have you ever watched Godzilla or King Kong films? Are you a massive fan of the King Kong or Godzilla film series? If your answer is yes, we might have a new movie that could interest you. On December 1, a Norwegian monster film titled Troll is coming on Netflix.
Roar Uthaug directed the Troll from a screenplay he co-wrote with Espen Aukan. You might recognize Uthaug as the director of the 2018 movie Tomb Raider. Now, who can we expect to see in Troll? We have shared the complete cast below; you can read it below.
Netflix’s Troll cast
Here’s the entire main cast list via IMDb:
Kim S. Falck-Jørgensen as Andreas Isaksen
Anneke von der Lippe as Statsminister Berit Moberg
Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora Tidemann
Ingrid Vollan as Oddrun Gundersen
Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kristoffer Holm
Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias Tidemann
Trond Magnum as Lars Gundersen
Karoline Viktoria Sletteng Garvang as Sigrid Hodne
Yusuf Toosh Ibra as Amir
Fridtjov Såheim as Forsvarsminister Frederick Markussen
Dennis Storhøi as Forsvarssjef General Sverre Lunde
Bjarne Hjelde as Hoffsjef Rikard Sinding
Jon Ketil Johnsen as Professor Møller
Duc Paul Mai-The, as Professor Wangel
Ameli Olving Sælevik as Unge Nora Tidemann
Ollie Campbell as Dr. David Secord
Here is the Trailer for Troll:
For further updates on Troll, please stay tuned.