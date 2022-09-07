Connect with us

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes Black Panther to Become 5th Highest-Grossing Film in the US of All Time

Published

Top Gun: Maverick labour day collection, Top Gun: Maverick
Image Credit: Bruckheimer Films

“Top Gun: Maverick” became the 5th top-grossing movie at the domestic box office. It has earned $701.23 million, passing “Black Panther” at $700.4 million.

Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” beat “Spider-Man: No Way Home” for the No. 2 spot over the three-day weekend.

The “Top Gun” sequel is also the top-grossing film of 2022 and Cruise’s top-grossing film of all time.

Brian Robbins, CEO and president of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement to Deadline, “It’s without a doubt, that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience.”

“As we celebrate this enormous achievement and the film’s massive impact, we want to extend our gratitude to Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, Paramount’s marketing and distribution teams, and the legions of both new and longtime ‘Top Gun’ fans who keep turning out to enjoy this remarkable movie.”

Tom Cruise had never had a bigger opening since 2005’s “War of the Worlds” with Dakota Fanning. Directed by Steven Spielberg grossed $64.9 million.

Comscore also noted that “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” earned $61.2 million in 2018, but Cruise’s other films have all opened to less than $60 million.

Cruise said “Top Gun” would “never” make its theatrical debut on a streaming network despite years of setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if Tom Cruise felt pressure to release the film in any capacity on a streaming network, Tom Cruise assured fans that it would never happen.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise said while laughing in excerpts published in The Hollywood Reporter. “That was never going to happen.”

