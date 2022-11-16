Connect with us

‘The Rings of Power’ Producer Explains Why the Show Isn’t a Prequel to Game of Thrones

Published

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lord of the Rings
Image Credit: Amazon Studios

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concluded its first season the other month, and it will take a while before returning to Middle-earth again. The plot is set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings story we know. The Rings of Power illustrates the rise of Sauron as a new dark lord and the forging of the rings of power, which are crucial to his empire.

However, the Rings of Power producer Lindsey Weber doesn’t think of the show as a prequel. During an interview that she gave on the Hero Nation podcast earlier, when the show premiered in September. “The first thing I would say is that we don’t think of it as a prequel, though it is before,” she said. “Something about the word prequel suggests you need to know what comes later to appreciate it. It’s sort of like an appendage to a pre-existing thing and we don’t feel that way about this.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power belongs to the new wave of fantasy prequels.

Weber and the other producers do not wish to scare its potential viewers away by acting like The Rings of Power has a high barrier of entry, but it’s still a prequel.

A prequel is a story that illustrates the events that happen prior to the events depicted in another work. Everything that occurred in The Rings of Power took place before The Lord of the Rings, so that says a lot.

Game of Thrones fans welcomed House of the Dragon, and some believe Better Call Saul outdid Breaking Bad. The Rings of Power is a prequel, but that doesn’t mean it has to live by the shadow of the work that inspired it.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

