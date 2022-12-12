Prince Harry Net Worth: How Much is the Former Duke of Sussex Worth?

The buzz about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, escaping from the U.K. (for the U.S.A.) and stepping back from their official royal duties partnered up with Netflix to bring a six-episode tell-all docuseries titled Harry and Meghan.

The long-awaited documentary, which released its first part on December 8th, was a highlight for many on Thursday, with thousands worldwide visiting Netflix to learn more about the gossip on the British Royal Family. Some viewers are curious about the net worth of Prince Harry.

How much is Prince Harry worth?

Before leaving the status of British Royal Family, Prince Harry’s net worth was around $10 million, and he also had access to the wealth of one of the largest dynasties in the world, which is estimated to be worth $28 billion, according to Cosmopolitan. However, once he and his wife, Meghan Markle, chose to give up their royal duties and leave the U.K. for the U.S., they also lost the financial support of the Crown. They found themselves having just a collective net worth of $12 million (according to Forbes).

However, the Royal duo has a $100 million deal with Netflix and the $25 million deal with Spotify.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Prince Harry’s net worth has increased to $60 million.

