'Outlander' Season 7 Full Cast List: Who's in the new Season?

Published

Image Credit: Tall Ship Productions

With the release of Outlander season seven just a few months away, many fans still wonder what will happen. The cast and crew are hard at work on the new season, but there hasn’t been any big news yet. However, we have some exciting casting news to announce!

The fan-favorite time-travel romance is coming back for seven new episodes. We know it’s been a while since the last one aired, but we’re sure you’ll be excited to see what happens with Claire and Jamie. And no, they won’t have to worry about finding an author this time!

Caitríona Balfe’s real-life pregnancy significantly affected the production of both seasons 6 and 7, but each was to have only twelve episodes. So season 6 was cut short to eight episodes, which will be resumed by the four later episodes written for season 7.

So who can we expect to see in the upcoming season?

Outlander season 7 cast: Who is in the new season?

Returning cast members from season 6:

Caitríona Balfe as Claire
Sophie Skelton as Brianna
Richard Rankin as Roger
Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie
Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser
Paul Gorman as Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley
Sam Heughan as Jamie
John Bell as Young Ian
Caitlin O’ Ryan as Lizzie
Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie MacKimmie Fraser
Steven Cree as Ian Murray
Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie
Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan
David Berry as Lord John Grey
Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie
Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie

New cast members:

Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom
Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock
Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold
Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter
Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron
Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie
Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray
Joey Philips as Dr. Denzell Hunter

