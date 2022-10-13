‘Outlander’ Season 7 Full Cast List: Who’s in the new Season?

With the release of Outlander season seven just a few months away, many fans still wonder what will happen. The cast and crew are hard at work on the new season, but there hasn’t been any big news yet. However, we have some exciting casting news to announce!

The fan-favorite time-travel romance is coming back for seven new episodes. We know it’s been a while since the last one aired, but we’re sure you’ll be excited to see what happens with Claire and Jamie. And no, they won’t have to worry about finding an author this time!

Caitríona Balfe’s real-life pregnancy significantly affected the production of both seasons 6 and 7, but each was to have only twelve episodes. So season 6 was cut short to eight episodes, which will be resumed by the four later episodes written for season 7.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So who can we expect to see in the upcoming season?

Outlander season 7 cast: Who is in the new season?

Returning cast members from season 6:

Caitríona Balfe as Claire

Sophie Skelton as Brianna

Richard Rankin as Roger

Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser

Paul Gorman as Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley

Sam Heughan as Jamie

John Bell as Young Ian

Caitlin O’ Ryan as Lizzie

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire MacKenzie MacKimmie Fraser

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan

David Berry as Lord John Grey

Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie

Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie

New cast members:

Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom

Gloria Obianyo as Mercy Woodcock

Rod Hallett as Benedict Arnold

Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter

Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron

Diarmaid Murtagh as Buck MacKenzie

Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray

Joey Philips as Dr. Denzell Hunter