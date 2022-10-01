Is Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Film Blonde Based On A book?

This movie has mixed reviews and is one of the most anticipated Netflix releases. It’s not more stressed, as the film currently holds the number one spot in Netflix’s Top 10 movies list in the U.S.

Marilyn Monroe- the icon of her time- is explored in this fictional story that reflects on her life and career. Her struggles throughout her life of poverty, mental illness, drug abuse, and an unstable childhood are discussed.

The story follows Blonde, an actress with a passionate affair with Marilyn Monroe. The talented Ana de Armas stars in the movie as Marilyn Monroe. Joining her onscreen are Adrien Brody as The Playwright, Bobby Cannavale as The Ex-Athlete, Julianne Nicholson as Gladys, Caspar Phillipson as The President, and Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn, among others.

The biographical film was written and directed by Andrew Dominik. Where did he get the inspiration from? Is the tale based on a novel?

Is Netflix’s Blonde based on a book?

The Netflix movie Blonde is a fictionalized take on actress Marilyn Monroe’s life. The novel of the same name, written by Joyce Carol Oates, was written in 2000 about the actress’ life.

The author has declared that her story about the famous star is not biographical and should not be considered a biography. The film will last a long time, and so will the book, which comes in at over 700 pages! By 2001, Oates’ novel had been selected as a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Did you know the film was based on a book? Will you be reading it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Blonde is now streaming on Netflix.