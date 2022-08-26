Connect with us

Disney+ Removes ‘Avatar’ Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release

Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot
Image Credit: Ingenious Film Partners

The fans, hoping to view Avatar in the upcoming days, weeks, or months, from their home, will have to wait a little longer. The movie was available to stream on Disney+, but it has now been removed.

However, this isn’t because of the licensing that’ll see the film being streamed on some other platform in September. The movie has been removed because it’s preparing for its theatrical re-release which is set for Friday, September 23rd.

The decision was probably meant to keep streaming from cutting into ticket sales. It means that the viewers will only be able to watch Avatar in theatres, or, through a rental service like Apple TV or Prime Video.

The film is planned to be one of the best theatre experiences movie lovers have ever had in the history of cinema. The viewers will probably be able to watch the movie on the big screen in “4K high-dynamic range restoration.”

According to Deadline, Avatar will be returning to Disney+ at an unspecified date. however, it will be before the release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water is supposed to be released on Friday, December 16th.

