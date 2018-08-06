WATCH: Philippines President Has Drug Dealers Cars Crushed

Image: © REUTERS

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Duterte has 76 luxury cars owned by dealers flattened by bulldozer

Controversial President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte has a penchant for flattening cars with a bulldozer. Specifically the cars of drug dealers in his country. Back in February this year he ordered the destruction of 30 luxury cars worth more than £1 million.

Among the cars destroyed were 10 BMWs and Mercedes Benz, a Lexus, Corvette Stingray, Ford Explorer Base 3.5L, Jaguar S type, Audi S5 and a Jeep Wrangler.

Duterte has been at it again in Port Irene in Sta. Ana, Cagayan on July 30, 2018. Check out the government filmed video here:

This time Duterte watched on as roughly £4 million worth of luxury and supercars were crushed. 76 smuggled cars including Lamborghinis, Porsches and bikes were destroyed in front of a crowd of spectators.

War on Drugs

Rodrigo Duterte came to power in June 2017 and vowed to clean up the country by ‘slaughtering’ anyone involved in illegal drugs. His hard line stance has since been well documented. He gave authorities the power to pursue dealers and drug users with the ultimatum of surrender or die.

Just over a year into his reign 790,000 people have surrendered and 10,000 people have been killed over alleged involvement with drugs, although many were believed to be innocent.

Pres. Duterte witnesses the condemnation and public destruction of contraband luxury vehicles and motorbikes at Port Irene in Sta. Ana, Cagayan on July 30, 2018. #TatakNgPagbabago pic.twitter.com/QIDv4Eh2q0 — Presidential Comm (@pcoogov) July 31, 2018

Duterte’s tactics in eradicating drugs in the Philippines have created widespread distrust and criticism from the public. Such is the strength of his commitment to his war on drugs, Duterte said recently he would have his own son killed if he is found guilty of drug trafficking allegations.His son is facing allegations of smuggling large quantities of crystal meth from China.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that at least 70 vehicles were being crushed over different locations across the Philippines. The President earlier said the reason behind the destruction of the vehicles was to act as a deterrent to smuggling.

Prior to this method of dealing with seized vehicles they would have been sold at auction to generate additional revenue for the government. The President opted to destroy the vehicles instead as the smugglers would often buy back their cars using fake consignees.

What do you think of Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs in the Philippines? Are his methods too extreme? Let us know in the comments. In other news.