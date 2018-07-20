Huge Jurassic Park Tribute Statue of Jeff Goldblum Appears In London

Getty Images

The Spielberg classic Jurassic Park just celebrated its 25th Anniversary. But, with nothing inherently British about the film, the marketers at NOW TV had to get a little creative…

Thus, the giant Jeff Goldblum statue was created. Located in London right next to the Thames across from Tower Bridge. Measurements come in at 25 feet long, 3 metres high off the ground and weighing 150 kilograms!

Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? 🤭🦖🦕 To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum 😍😍😍 He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow 🗓#JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

Not the most regular thing to see in a London park

However, the statue depicts Goldblum in a semi-naked state. A serenade to a scene in the movie where his character Malcolm is soaked through. Many on-lookers have unbuttoned their shirts and recreated the iconic look alongside the statue. At least he fits in with the on-going heatwave in England recently!

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of JURASSIC PARK's premiere in the U.K., streaming service @NOWTV unveiled a statue of Jeff Goldblum in London's Potters Field. pic.twitter.com/hTFNKURMZM — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) July 18, 2018

Furthermore, the latest in the Jurassic Park series has recently released. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom features Goldblum reprising his role in a cameo appearance. Moreover, this PR stunt is some great publicity for the latest film, that is already dominating the box office. Mostly, it has sprung the geniuses at NOW TV straight to the forefront of people’s minds!

Check out what Goldblum actually had to say about the memes made from him and his famous chest!