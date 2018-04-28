The BBC Radio Sound Effects Archive Is Now Open For You To Explore!

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Have you ever wondered where all the sound effects you hear on the BBC are stored?

Well wonder no more as BBC radio have opened their archives for the public to explore, and even better you can use their sound effects for your own personal use!

Providing you won’t be making money off the back of them and they are used for ‘personal, educational or research purposes’, the BBC have given members of the public access to a whole array of sound effects used across their years of broadcasting.

They are absolutely free of charge to use and the archives contain over 16,000 sounds for you to listen to and enjoy.

The effects are available as .wav files meaning they are easy to download so you can listen to your hearts content.

The sounds date back to the 1920’s so who knows what you will come across deep in the archived material.

The accessibility is still in its early stages but with an easy to use search bar, the archives are easy to navigate to access an entire world of sounds right at your finger tips!

So whether you want to use any for a personal use or just fancy having a listen it’s definitely worth checking out and you might even come across a South American parrot with some friendly words for you.

