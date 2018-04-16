Mark Zuckerberg And His Massive Media Downfall

100 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has come under intense fire in recent weeks. Following the newly discovered privacy breach of millions of Facebook user’s profiles, the network’s user population is quickly declining.

This past week, Zuckerberg even had to testify in front of Congress and explain his and Facebook’s missteps. During the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, a political consulting firm meddled with Facebook profiles in order to target political ads. The firm, Cambridge Analytica, worked with Facebook to essentially “read” users’ profiles to determine their political leanings.

Although users are in charge of their own privacy settings, Facebook should have acted more responsibly. Could the social media platform have inadvertently swayed the 2016 election? The answer depends on which side of the argument you ask. Regardless, Zuckerberg is in one huge predicament.

In the very beginning, he was presented as the golden boy from Harvard on the cover of Fast Company magazine. Over the years, however, Mark Zuckerberg has fallen far from grace. Follow the evolution of his media presence – from the godly to the astonishing – through 15 magazine covers. This expanse covers 2007 to 2018, and it is quite the journey.

