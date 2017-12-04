VIDEO: Dougie Lampkin Explores Abandoned Theme Park On Trials Bike

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Twelve time world champion Dougie Lampkin has completed a lot in his career. He has ridden through the tundra, taken his bike through offices and even climbed a waterfall. Now he’s got his latest fix for adventure by travelling to a disused theme park in Milan. Lampkin, who has been winning championships since he was 9, took to ‘GreenLand’ to show off his moves and try out some new tricks.

In the amazing footage you can see Lampkin taking full advantage of his unique surroundings. He rides through bumper cars and jumps through windows all before an epic conclusion on a massive roller coaster track.

