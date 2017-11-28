Mexican Dealers Use A Giant Bazooka To Fire Weed Into The U.S.

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

While U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to build a wall to secure the southern border, Mexican drug cartels have clearly been trying to improvise.

Their solution; a gigantic bazooka weed-cannon.

In one of the more outrageous and cartoon-like displays of ingenuity, Mexican cartels have devised a smuggler-free way of getting marijuana into the United States. The only problem is the fact that it’s obvious as sh*t.

Mexican authorities were originally tipped off about the weed bazooka when border patrol agents witnessed a 100 pound bushel of weed flying over the border on security footage. This really does sound straight from a cartoon or a Cheech & Chong movie.

The bazooka, along with 1800 lbs. of weed and 2000 rounds of ammo, were confiscated in the town of Agua Prieta, which borders U.S. town Douglas, Arizona.

You really cant make this one up. At the very least, at least the cartels weren’t flinging harmful drugs over the border.

