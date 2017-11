213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Brad Domke and his friend caught amazing waves in this video. What makes it even cooler is how they did it.

These two talented guys headed to the beach and took surfing to the next level by adding a skim board into the mix. Once Brad caught the swell he would switch from his surf board to his skim board mid-wave. the results are truly stunning to watch.

If you enjoy this video you’ll also love.