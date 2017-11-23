Tasting The Most Expensive Steak In NYC!

99 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Ever wondered what a $350 steak tastes like? Well New York’s Old Homestead Steakhouse are currently serving just that. The steakhouse has been around since 1868 and strives to combine “tradition and elegance”. It already has a reputation for transforming tradition, as it was the first place to bring Kobe beef to an American steakhouse back in the 1990’s.

They are now serving Japanese Wagyu Steaks, which are typically sliced very thinly and hence used to top ramen dishes. However, the Old Homestead Steakhouse has added an American twist by serving it in massive slabs. In terms of preparation, it is fairly simple! The steak is seasoned with salt and pepper and served medium-rare over vegetables. Owner and executive chef Greg Sherry said he “didn’t want to take the tradition of the Western steak house too far to the left”. He wanted to bring forward a flavour of Japan, while still adhering to the American steakhouse traditions. He also claims that this steak is a “Rolls Royce compared to the Kobe we used to have”.

Watch the video:

Nick Solares recently went to the Old Homestead Steakhouse where he got to taste the $350 steak. Watch the video below to find out more, where he attempts to determine whether it really is worth the price tag.