Home / Sport / VIDEO: Fridtjof ‘Fridge’ Tischendorf Is Your New Snowboarding Crush!

VIDEO: Fridtjof ‘Fridge’ Tischendorf Is Your New Snowboarding Crush!

By on 22nd November 2017
Featured Image Via

Young snowboarder, Fridtjof Sæther Tischendorf, has a daring skill-set that is sure to impress you. 

The 20 year old snowboarder from Olso is making storms in the professional industry.

He has a unique, carefree attitude to the sport yet still performs with a skill above his years.

If you check out his Instagram, you’ll get an insight into his laid back way of life. (If you look closely, you’ll notice that he always rides with a rucksack! Each to their own…)

Check out a few of his dangerous moves:

Fridge 16/17 Remix from Helgasons on Vimeo.

No wonder professionals are watching their backs!

With some more training, he’ll be winning those championships in no time!

To really appreciate work, give ‘The Dangers of Snowboarding’ a read.

I’m a Journalism student, studying towards my Masters Degree and a career in Broadcast Journalism. I have already achieved an Undergraduate Degree in English Literature with many years of writing experience to draw upon. My favourite assignments are those that I know my friends will read; it’s great to research relevant topics!

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *