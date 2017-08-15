Home / Travel / Airbnb Can Make Your Carribbean Dreams Come True For A Price

Airbnb Can Make Your Carribbean Dreams Come True For A Price

By on 15th August 2017
Image via

As Airbnb’s power and influence grows, so does its ability to make dreams come true. If you’ve ever dreamed of spending some time on a private island, then it might be time to turn that dream into a reality: Bird Island is available for rent.

Situated just off the coast of Belize, Bird Island is a small, intimate island surrounded by a reef that’s perfect for snorkeling. With two separate cabanas and a master bedroom, it can accommodate up to 6 guests. But it’s only available for one group at a time, so for a shocking $595 per night, you can get the entire island to yourself.

Picnic area.

Image via

Lookout Tower

Image via

Image via

You have to bring your own food, but a lot of other things come included:

  • Solar and wind power
  • A kitchen
  • And, most importantly, Wifi

The best part: no mosquitoes.

If you’re looking for more of Airbnb’s great options, then here’s a list of 10 of the best ones.

I'm 20, I like to write, and I'm still figuring things out. I'm at the College of William & Mary with a major in Psychology and a minor in Creative Writing.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: