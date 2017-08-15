Airbnb Can Make Your Carribbean Dreams Come True For A Price

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

As Airbnb’s power and influence grows, so does its ability to make dreams come true. If you’ve ever dreamed of spending some time on a private island, then it might be time to turn that dream into a reality: Bird Island is available for rent.

Situated just off the coast of Belize, Bird Island is a small, intimate island surrounded by a reef that’s perfect for snorkeling. With two separate cabanas and a master bedroom, it can accommodate up to 6 guests. But it’s only available for one group at a time, so for a shocking $595 per night, you can get the entire island to yourself.

You have to bring your own food, but a lot of other things come included:

Solar and wind power

A kitchen

And, most importantly, Wifi

The best part: no mosquitoes.

