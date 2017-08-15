Airbnb Can Make Your Carribbean Dreams Come True For A Price

As Airbnb’s power and influence grows, so does its ability to make dreams come true. If you’ve ever dreamed of spending some time on a private island, then it might be time to turn that dream into a reality: Bird Island is available for rent.
Situated just off the coast of Belize, Bird Island is a small, intimate island surrounded by a reef that’s perfect for snorkeling. With two separate cabanas and a master bedroom, it can accommodate up to 6 guests. But it’s only available for one group at a time, so for a shocking $595 per night, you can get the entire island to yourself.
You have to bring your own food, but a lot of other things come included:
The best part: no mosquitoes.
