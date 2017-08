114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Swiss mountain, Piz Corvatsch, is like a second home to pro snowboarder, Stale Sandbech – he could almost navigate it with his eyes closed. His movements are fluid, graceful and made with pinpoint precision – but, in this instance, let’s let the video do the talking.

He makes snowboarding look easy, but, of course, we know it isn’t – especially when an avalanche gets involved.