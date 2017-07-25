O.J. Simpson Offered Job At Nevada Brothel Upon Prison Release!

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The Prostitutes who work there have threatened to quit if this happens.

Earlier this week, news arrived that O. J. Simpson will be released from prison in October this year. For those of you who don’t know, Simpson was arrested in 1994 for the murder of his ex-wife and her friend. Brutal stuff.

However, after his acquittal, his legal troubles did not stray far. In 2007, he was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, and in 2008 he began a minimum sentence of nine years without parole.

Now that Simpson’s parole is underway, there appears to be many people who want the felon to bring in business.

Dennis Hof, owner of the Bunny Ranch in Carson City, Nevada says that he would like O. J. to work for him as a greeter and has said that he could even live on the premises:

One of the conditions of a prisoner being granted parole is always having an established place to live and a job to go to, and I can offer O.J. both of those in a unique situation.

I mean, to me it seems like a really bad idea! And, the workers agree.

Brooklyn Moore considered quitting the brothel if this goes ahead and her, along with her colleagues, say:

The last thing we need is another link to the Kardashian clan coming around to ruin our business, and jeopardise our safety.

Do you agree? Or should the felon take whatever he can get?

Take the chance to look back at O. J’s trial.