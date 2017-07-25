Skater Dwayne Fagundes Is Still Shredding Streets After Deportation From The USA

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Dwayne Fagundes is our role model for turning negative situations into beneficial ones.

The young skateboarder had dreams of coming to the United States and shredding some of the best spots the country had to offer. However, back in 2010, his visa was revoked due to a sour encounter with the police and he was deported back to his home country of Brazil, a major setback for his skateboarding career. If I were kicked out of the country where I hoped to make my dreams come true, I would be level 10 devastated. Dwayne Fagundes, on the other hand, knows no such levels.

Instead of allowing this setback to set him back, Fagundes, along with his skateboarding crew DGK, filmed an epic skateboarding movie to showcase their skills. Hopefully soon, Dwayne Fagundes will be allowed back into the States to skate so he can check that off his bucket list.

Check out his moves here:

