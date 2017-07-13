McDonald’s New Menu Item Will Have You Uncontrollably Drooling

129 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

As if McDonald’s menu couldn’t get any better, they have now added cheese and bacon fries to their arsenal. The only question is: why hasn’t this happened way sooner?

The concept of the new item is simple: melted cheese and bacon bits atop Mickey D’s perfectly salted french fries. The chain is currently in the “trial stage” with the item meaning it’s testing the fries in certain areas before rolling them out to all McDonald’s. Not quite sure why a dish like this would even need a trial run but alas.

Take a look for yourself at the mouthwatering goodness of these potatoes:

Share with the bacon-lover in your life: participating McDonald’s NEW Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries! Available for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/K8TQ9dTuTl — McDonald’s TriState (@McD_TriState) July 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Suitably dubbed “Loaded Bacon and Cheese Basket of Fries”, the basket will sell for $3.99, which is quite a nice price for all that cheesy and bacon-y goodness. Looks like McDonald’s may become everyone’s new late-night munchies location.

At the moment, there is not a complete list of participating locations with this item. However, it has been spotted in central West Virginia, southeast Ohio, the greater Pittsburgh area, and eastern Kentucky. Pretty random parts of the country, but hey, these fries might just be worth a little road trip.

Even Kanye West loves McDonald’s. See how much in this bizarre poem he wrote.