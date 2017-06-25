Starbucks Customer Gets His Name Spelled Hilariously Wrong

ABC News, , The Mirror

He only wanted his Blackberry Mojito Tea Lemonade.

I don’t know why Starbucks thought it would be a good idea to start writing customer’s names on cups. The employees are pretty much always rushed off their feet, so even when they do spell your name right, it’d take a doctor with excellent eyesight to decipher the handwriting.

Ever since Starbucks introduced this new gimmick, every Tom, Dick and Harry soon became Tim, Duck and George as they waited for their Lattes before work, but I’m sure that no-one’s name got misspelled as bad as Dannys’. Or should I say Penis’.

That’s right, when Danny popped to his local Starbucks last Monday for a refreshing Blackberry Mojito Lemonade, he got a nasty shock when he saw what was written on the side of his cup. Danny had this to say:

“I burst out laughing when I saw what was written on my cup, I think it’s absolutely hilarious. I’m not sure how you go from Danny to penis. I took the cup back to everyone in the office to have a look – they were all laughing as well. I normally get Danni with an i which is the female spelling of the name. It’s the first time I’ve had Denis or Penis. I think it’s really funny. It’s not upset me whatsoever, if anything it’s made me love them more.”

Poor guy, at least he has a sense of humour! So, next time you get your name spelled wrong at Starbucks, spare a thought for poor, unfortunate Penis. Danny. I meant Danny.

