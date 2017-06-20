Rockstar Is Hiring UK Video Games Testers And It Could Be You

Credit: Rockstar Games

Getting paid to play video games? Sign me up!

Rockstar Games, the company behind the Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption and L.A. Noire, needs people to test their video games in Edinburgh and Lincoln!

While you might think that testing video games means sitting at home on your xbox, the reality is quite different. The company has this to say:

“Rockstar North/Lincoln is looking for passionate, enthusiastic and self-motivated individuals to join our QA team. You will be expected to test our games looking for problems and accurately report errors through our databases to ensure superior game quality before release. Successful applicants will have excellent written and verbal communication skills and be able to observe attention to detail. You will have good general computer skills and be a confident learner working with word processing, databases and spreadsheets. Candidates must be 18 years of age and above and provide two references.”

So, it seems as though the job might not be all fun and games! The idea that you’ll have to force your way through an unfinished game, logging its’ glitches to the finest detail, takes all the fun out of this job.

Still it’d be a lot more exciting than most other jobs you can find.

If this job is definitely up your alley, apply here.

