VIDEO: Almost Skateboards Presents Amateurs’ Sick Tricks In “3AM”

By on 15th June 2017
Are you one for some rad skateboarding tricks? Do you like rooting for the underdogs? Then take a look at Almost Skateboards’ latest video, “3AM,” where skateboarding amateurs wow viewers with their skills.

Amateur skaters Yuri Facchini, Fran Molina, and Tyson Bowerbank rival the pros in a video posted on Thrasher this week. The trio showed off intense tech skills and amazing board control.

Though they make the tricks look effortless, a few wipeouts throughout the video show that there’s always room for improvement, even with the sick abilities these guys have.

Also, let’s give a shoutout to the cinematography of the video. You can tell the creators/editors put a lot of work and thought into the slow-motion and camera angles.

Give these guys some love and check out the video for yourself (Warning: Strong language):

