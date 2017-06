298 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Calen Chan recently took on a 999 step parkour course at Tianman Mountain, China. And he filmed the whole thing with a GoPro held in his mouth.

The course is the size of 3 football fields. So no small task.

It’s named Heaven’s Gate. 999 steps of intense physical exercise doesn’t sound like heaven to me. In fact it sounds hellish. But to each their own I guess.

Check the madness out for yourself:

Stay safe, kids.