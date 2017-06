156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Japan really does get all the best stuff. The Pokemon train is getting a revamp as the Pikachu train.

A childhood dream is about to come true. Both the exterior and interior will feature Pokemon’s biggest mascot. There’ll also be a section full of stuffed Pikachus for kids to run wild in.

Tickets are already on sale.

It will be ready for action on July 15th.

