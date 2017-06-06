McDonald’s Is Releasing A Ridiculously Big Big Mac

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

That’s right. Last year McDonalds released the ‘Giga Big Mac’, which is essentially an evolved Big Mac. And now it’s back and bigger than ever.

What a time to be alive.

Do you find yourself unsatisfied by the average 2 patty Big Mac package? Well why not upgrade to a burger that’s 3 times that size?!

Too much? Maybe. But apparently the last time a plus-sized Big Mac was released it rocked up enough interest for McDonald’s to bring it back.

Try not to get too excited though. This revolutionary invention will only be available in Japan. But if you’re a true enthusiast and decided to travel to the other side of the globe for this, you’d better be there for 7th June. This might just offer a distraction from the banality of every day life.

Good luck!

Oh, and if you’re vegan, don’t panic. There’s something out there for everyone.