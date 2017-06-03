VIDEO: Danko Lazovic Just Took The Most Embarrassing Dive In Football History

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This soccer player fell so dramatically that his own manager had to yell at him to calm down. Bosnian midfielder Djordje Kambe tripped the pro player and he came crashing down which is being dubbed all around the world as the worst of the whole year. The whole buzz broke down when he felt like his ankle had been broken but false alarm!

Are those real tears? Don’t get me wrong, soccer is a savage sport and bones are broken all the time but you have to watch the video to believe the utter shame. The Sun raves, “The whistle had already been blown for a free-kick to his team, when he made the most minimal of collisions with an opponent when challenging for the ball. Lazovic then rolls around several times clutching his leg, before performing some spring like-actions, much to the bemusement, or perhaps amusement, of the opposition and the referee.”