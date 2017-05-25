Melania Yet Again Rejects Trump’s Handholding Efforts

Since Trump has taken office, a multitude of memes and videos have been floating around the Internet of Melania refusing to hold his hand. And in yet another laughable moment, here is some new footage of her doing it again!
This particular video was taken while the President and First Lady were on a visit to Rome. As the two make their way off their plane, Trump tries to grab Melania’s hand, yet she swiftly rejects the attempt. Looks like Melania has finally caught up to the rest of the world…no one wants anything to do with Trump, not even his own wife.
Watch the cringe-worthy clip here:
Trump and Melania arrive to Rome AF1 👋 pic.twitter.com/JjXzgM6Ox3
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) May 23, 2017
What did Trump do to make Melania so mad? We can all probably think of a couple of ideas…
But who knows? Maybe the pair will split up following the end of Trump’s presidency or perhaps after his impeachment; whichever happens first I suppose.
