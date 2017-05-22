If These Stones Are Outside Your House Then You May Be In Danger

185 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

If these stones are outside your house, you are at risk from being burgled.

These stones are appearing outside houses in Portishead, and signify that your house may just be a target for burglars. Rumours are spreading that burglars are working together, and are in actuality leaving signs for what houses to rob.

One scout poses as a charity shop worker and aims to deliver a bag to the empty house, leaving it underneath a nearby car, which is beside these stones.

Nick Gough, the area co-ordinator for Portishead’s Neighbourhood Watch, explained that:

This alert should not cause you undue alarm but is a reminder to stay vigilant. We believe certain roads in Portishead are being targeted by burglars because of suspicious activity detected over the past few days. There are reports of a male leaving white stones outside of various properties. These distinctive stones are believed to have been left outside of properties which look unoccupied. This includes stones being left under rear tyres of some cars, possibly to act as a test for homeowner activity at the address. The male placing the stones is delivering charity bags for unwanted clothing.

Police patrols in the areas currently affected have been increased but please be vigilant. If you have received these leaflets/charity bags and/or you have found white stones outside of your property or by your vehicle please contact 101 and let the police know. Tell the operator to tag your call as ‘Portishead NHW intel’.

Stay vigilant everyone, this needs to stop! The robbers seem to be targeting houses in the Portishead area, but it may only be a matter of time before this serious situation spreads.

