WATCH: Couple Having Sex Disrupt Tennis Match With Their Loudness

What was at first believed to be someone in the stands playing an adult video on their phone, but turned out to be a couple having sex, disrupted a tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger in Florida. Turns out the sound was coming from an apartment across the lake – could be someone’s faking it to please their partner. As Tiafoe wittily remarks, ‘it can’t be that good!’
We’re supposed to like tennis here in Scotland – because it’s the only sport we’re any good at – but disruptive sex noises is probably one of the few things that’s happened during a tennis match that comes close to being remotely entertaining or eventful. It gave the commentator some material to work with, too.
