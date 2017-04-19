IKEA Sets Sights On Expanding Business With Plans For Restaurant Chain

Featured Image Credit: IKEA

The future holds many things. Who could have guessed that one of those things would be that IKEA might become a big contender in the hospitality industry? Anyone who has tried those Swedish meatballs, that’s who. Let’s face it: the food is the highlight of everyone’s IKEA trips, making the news of a potential restaurant chain most welcome.

IKEA Food’s managing director, Michael La Cour, commented:

“I firmly believe there is potential. I hope in a few years our customers will be saying, “Ikea is a great place to eat—and, by the way, they also sell some furniture.”

The mere fact that we don’t need so many square feet to do a café or a restaurant makes it interesting by itself.”

Of course, they’ll have to expand beyond just Swedish meatballs and a slice of Daim cake – more Swedish cuisine, presumably? We’ll just have to hope that the construction workers, when ‘assembling’ this IKEA restaurant, don’t get confused by the instruction manual and the building doesn’t collapse in on itself two weeks after opening.

