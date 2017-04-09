VIDEO: Bombing The Hills Of San Francisco One Street At A Time

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Have you ever considered riding a longboard down a hill? It seems like a death wish in my opinion.

However, this new fad, also known as “bombing hills”, has become quite popular among serious skaters recently.

Skater Sean Greene decided to try this out on the streets of San Francisco. The city is renowned for its steep roads, therefore the act of skateboarding becomes even more challenging over there.

After a few initial failures, Greene soon got the hang of it and was zooming down the precipitous streets in no time. Traveling at insane speeds, he didn’t appear to slow down at all, not even for the cars moving down the street.

Injury

However, Greene’s experience while bombing the hills of San Francisco came at a cost. He broke the C2 vertebrae in his neck after one of his particularly nasty falls.

However, Greene’s injury did not reduce his passion for bombing hills and downhill skateboarding. I wish I was as brave as him!

Personally, I would never undertake something as scary as this. Hats off to Greene’s courage and bravery!

