‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Full Cast: Who’s in the New Netflix Movie?

Mr. Harrigan’s phone soon be dialing into Netflix. If you are eager to watch the movie, or you’re reading it after watching it, we can help you figure out who plays who in the film and where you might have seen each actor.

Stars Jaeden Martell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, and Donald Sutherland are the most recognizable faces in the movie. Have you seen them doing another film? The new movie adapted from a Stephen King novella is dark and emotional.

Who plays Craig in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?

Jaeden Martell plays Craig in the movie. If you’re a Stephen King fan, you should recognize him from the 2017 adaptation of It, where he played Bill Denbrough.

Martell reprised his role in the 2019 sequel and then went on to star in the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, followed by the Netflix film Metal Lords. Martell has also appeared in projects like Knives Out, St. Vincent, Masters of Sex, The Book of Henry, and The Lodge.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast list

Dale Duko as Felix

Joseph Taylor as Julian Summers

Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan

Bennett Saltzman as Billy

Daniel Reece as Deane Whitmore

Frank Ridley as Reverend Mooney

Peggy J. Scott as Edna Grogan

Thomas Francis Murphy as Pete Bostwick

Randy Kovitz as Chick Rafferty

Thalia Torio as Regina

Joe Tippett as Craig’s Dad

Colin O’Brien as Young Craig

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ms. Hart

Martell as Craig

Connor William Wright as U-Boat

Alexa Shae Niziak as Margie

Cyrus Arnold as Kenny Yankovich