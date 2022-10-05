‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Full Cast: Who’s in the New Netflix Movie?

Mr. Harrigan’s phone soon be dialing into Netflix. If you are eager to watch the movie, or you’re reading it after watching it, we can help you figure out who plays who in the film and where you might have seen each actor.
Stars Jaeden Martell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joe Tippett, and Donald Sutherland are the most recognizable faces in the movie. Have you seen them doing another film? The new movie adapted from a Stephen King novella is dark and emotional.
Who plays Craig in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone?
Jaeden Martell plays Craig in the movie. If you’re a Stephen King fan, you should recognize him from the 2017 adaptation of It, where he played Bill Denbrough.
Martell reprised his role in the 2019 sequel and then went on to star in the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, followed by the Netflix film Metal Lords. Martell has also appeared in projects like Knives Out, St. Vincent, Masters of Sex, The Book of Henry, and The Lodge.
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast list
Dale Duko as Felix
Joseph Taylor as Julian Summers
Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan
Bennett Saltzman as Billy
Daniel Reece as Deane Whitmore
Frank Ridley as Reverend Mooney
Peggy J. Scott as Edna Grogan
Thomas Francis Murphy as Pete Bostwick
Randy Kovitz as Chick Rafferty
Thalia Torio as Regina
Joe Tippett as Craig’s Dad
Colin O’Brien as Young Craig
Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ms. Hart
Martell as Craig
Connor William Wright as U-Boat
Alexa Shae Niziak as Margie
Cyrus Arnold as Kenny Yankovich