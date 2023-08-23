Heart Of Stone is another predictable female-centered spy thriller.

Heart of Stone is an upcoming American spy action thriller directed by Tom Harper, adapted from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The film stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer.



In short, the plot of the spy thriller is about international intelligence agent Rachel Stone who embarks on a dangerous mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin known as “The Heart.” Stone is tasked by the peacekeeping operation known as Charter to keep the object safe from falling into enemy hands.



Spoilers for the movie ahead…







How predictable is the plot in Heart of Stone?



Rachel Stone, the attractive, almost perfect agent, is recruited by a secret service called Charter. Charter does not answer to any specific country, and it will remind the audience about Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jones and Richard Madden. Similar to Citadel, Charter is an international organization working tirelessly to ensure world peace. The biggest difference between these two spy thillers is that Rachel Stone does not date her attractive colleague or dress up like a glamorous supermodel flirting with “dangerous criminals”.



The spy thriller does offer some predictable twists and action sequences to belong to the spy universe. Whether the pattern of the plot is predictable or not can be an interesting topic for debate. Jumping from flying jets has become a common action trope for spy thrillers. Rachel Stone’s action sequences in the movie do not always follow scientific theories, for example, defying the rules of gravity.



The predictable backstory of a spy, recruited and groomed by the secret service after struggling to fit in society as a child, can not add something new to the plot. Rachel Stone, like a typical lonely, workaholic agent, is focused on her career, and she can not afford to spend time to make friends or get a pet. I wonder why all the perfect spies in all the movies must live without families or friends.



The spy running after dangerous criminals all over the world to get back a valuable stolen artifact is a common cliche. Heart of Stone was filmed in England, Spain, Africa and Iceland. Rachel Stone, in the movie, is supposed to rescue her team by taking back the heart of the villain, which might be the most common and oldest plot used for spy thrillers.



Using a famous Indian actress like Alia Bhatt as a mysterious hacker in the movie might make it more inclusive, but it can be argued whether Alia Bhatt adds enough substance to the material. Apart from the main protagonist, Stone, other characters are easily sidelined and not memorable. Overall, the plot lacked mystery to engage the audience for two hours.



Common and predictable plot, character sketches and action sequences easily make the spy thriller a generic cliche. The second half of the movie might add more suspense than the first half. The ending provides the movie scope for more exciting sequels. Hope the sequels will be more unpredictable than the first film of the franchise. You can watch Heart of Stone on Netflix. You can read another interesting article about Heart of Stone on TrillMag

https://www.trillmag.com/entertainment/tv-film/heart-of-stone-uneven-but-enjoyable-bond-alike-adventure/





