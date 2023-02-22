Music Festivals of the Future: A Gen Z Guide to the Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities Ahead

Hey, there music lovers! We all know music festivals have been a big part of our culture for as long as we can remember. From Coachella to Lollapalooza, these events have been evolving and changing with the times to keep up with our ever-changing tastes. And now, a new generation is making their mark on the music festival scene – Gen Z.

We’re tech-savvy, environmentally conscious, and socially aware changing the game, and festivals are having to adapt to keep up. So, what does the future of music festivals look like for our generation? Well, buckle up because we’re about to take a deep dive into the trends, challenges, and opportunities that are shaping the music festivals of the future.

I talked to experts in the industry and put together this guide, specifically for you about the future of music festivals. Music festival fans, event organizers, and other curious readers continue on for a look into the direction entertainment is headed.

Must-Have’s for Gen-Z Festivals

Gen Z is clear, we want something different than the status quo. It’s time for things to change and welcome a new age. The top 4 trends for Gen-Z music festival fans are: unique experiences and personal expression, sustainability and focus on eco-friendliness, tech integration, and inclusivity.

When it comes to music festivals, we’re all about unique experiences and personal expression. We want festivals to be more than just a place to listen to music, we want them to be a place where we can express ourselves and have a one-of-a-kind experience. That’s why festivals that allow for customization, like choose-your-own-adventure style experiences or interactive art installations, are a big hit with us. Festivals that are trendsetters for unique experiences are:

Burning Man festival in Nevada, USA is a prime example of a festival that prioritizes unique experiences and personal expression. With its focus on community, self-expression, and creativity, festival-goers can expect a one-of-a-kind experience that is entirely different from any other festival.

The Rainbow Serpent festival in Australia is truly a unique experience. It has evolved in its 20 years of existence to be a blend of art, music, performance, and self-discovery. This festival knows how to create an environment for festival goers to go to a new place with other like-minded people.

Sustainability and eco-friendliness are also major must-haves for us. We want to make sure that our festivals not only bring us joy and memories but also don’t kill our environment. From reducing waste to using renewable energy sources, we expect festivals to prioritize sustainability and be conscious of their impact. But we also know what greenwashing looks like, so we want it to be a real effort toward sustainability. It will be our world for many years, so we need to protect it. Here are the best examples of major festivals working towards sustainability:

in England is known for its commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness. The festival has been working to reduce its carbon footprint for years, from sourcing local food to powering the festival with renewable energy. Lightning in a Bottle festival in California, USA is another example of a festival that prioritizes sustainability. With a focus on sustainable living and environmentally conscious practices, the festival has become a hub for environmentally conscious music lovers.

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Music Festival, 2019. Image: marietta peros/Shutterstock

Tech integration and social media are also important to us. We want to be able to share our experiences and connect with others, both at the festival and online. Festivals that offer innovative technology like virtual reality or augmented reality experiences or have a strong social media presence are a big draw for us. Most of us use Tik Tok as a search engine these days so festivals should learn to speak to us through our modes of communication. Here are a few that are doing it well:

in Austin, Texas is known for its tech integration and strong social media presence. With a focus on emerging technology and innovation, the festival offers opportunities for festival-goers to connect and share their experiences online. Coachella festival in California, USA is another example of a festival that prioritizes tech integration and social media. With its iconic festival fashion and strong social media presence, Coachella has become a staple in the music festival scene. Plus their Virtual Reality integration makes stepping into the festival like stepping into a new world.

Lastly, inclusivity and diversity are non-negotiables for us. We want festivals to be a safe and welcoming space for everyone, regardless of race, gender, sexuality, or any other factor. Festivals that prioritize diversity and make an effort to include a wide range of artists and experiences are the ones we want to support.

in Brooklyn, New York is a festival that prioritizes inclusivity and diversity. With a lineup that features artists from a variety of racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, the festival is a celebration of diversity and a safe space for all. The Risen festival in England is another example of a festival that prioritizes inclusivity and diversity. As an all-female festival, the festival provides a space for women to connect and celebrate diversity in the music industry.

Future Trends

As Gen Z continues to shape the future of the music festival industry, there are a few key trends and innovations to keep an eye on. From virtual and hybrid events to personalized experiences, we are setting the bar high for what they want in a music festival.

In order to keep up, event organizers need to be ahead of the game and understand the unique needs and desires of this generation. I’m excited to see how festivals and event organizers take things further for Gen-Z must-haves. How can events become carbon neutral? What about opportunities for more affordable events that make sure everyone has an opportunity to attend festivals for that unique experience? It’s a right of passage to attend live music so it should be gate kept. In the future, we will also see festivals become more immersive experiences. With better sound, virtual reality, and other technologies we will be seeing something above and beyond in the future of festivals. To stay relevant, event organizers need to stay informed, stay innovative, and stay in tune with what we are looking for in a music festival experience.

An open letter to Music Festival Organisers

Hey event organizers,

As a member of Gen Z, I to hit you up with some best practices for music festivals to make your festival even better. Just looking out for you friend.

Tech & social media: For us, tech and social media are a big part of our lives, so incorporating them into festivals is a no-brainer. Think mobile tickets, social media walls, and other interactive experiences. We’ll love you for it. Sustainability: Caring for the environment is like life or death for us, so making festivals more eco-friendly is a must. Reduce single-use plastics, and encourage carpooling, we need you to help us make an impact. Inclusivity & diversity: Representation matters, and we want to see a diverse lineup of artists. By showcasing different cultures and backgrounds, festivals can become more inclusive and welcoming to everyone. Balancing our wants with financial viability: We get it, festivals gotta make money. But it’s also important to cater to our needs and wants. Think affordable ticket options, varied food options, and more. Finding a balance between what we want and what’s financially doable will make for a better festival for everyone.

In short, these tips will not only make festivals more enjoyable for us, but also help create a more responsible, sustainable, and inclusive event industry. Win-win right?

That’s about it,

A Gen Z festival-goer

Conclusion

So, to sum it up, we talked about the festivals meeting the trends, exciting insights into the future of festivals, and best practices for music festival organizers to keep in mind. From incorporating technology and social media, fostering sustainability and eco-friendliness, promoting inclusivity and diversity, and balancing the needs of Gen Z with financial viability, these tips will help make festivals even better.

Our generation is all about making a positive impact and that includes shaping the future of music festivals. We want festivals that are not only fun but also responsible, sustainable, and inclusive. Let the hype build and let’s get some amazing festivals going.

And finally, don’t underestimate our power to shape the future. By supporting festivals that align with our values, speaking up about what we want to see, and continuing to make our voices heard, we have the power to make a real impact.